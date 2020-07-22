Hamilton police say they've charged a second teenager with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during an alleged brawl in a parking lot.
Police say the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning when two groups of males from the Hamilton and Peel Region areas met to settle a dispute.
They say the incident descended into dozens of people fighting with weapons, leaving three people injured and one dead.
Investigators say they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident at his home on Tuesday afternoon.
The boy is facing a charge of second-degree murder, two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of assault with a weapon.
Another 17-year-old boy was charged with the same offences earlier this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.