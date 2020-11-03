From bush pilot to international charter carrier: Aviation pioneer Max Ward dies

Max Ward pictured with a model of his first plane, the De Havilland Fox Moth CF-DJB, in Edmonton on Tuesday November 17, 2015. Max Ward, an aviation pioneer who went from bush planes to international charters, has died. Family friend Jacquie Perrin says Ward collapsed at his home in Edmonton and died shortly after in hospital, surrounded by his family and 20 days short of his 99th birthday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson