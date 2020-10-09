Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases seven out of the past eight days

MONTREAL - Premier Francois Legault called on Quebecers to make sacrifices and avoid contacts with others over the Thanksgiving weekend as authorities reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the seventh time in eight days.
"Resist the temptation to see your friends and family," Legault told a Friday news conference.
Health authorities reported 1,102 new infections of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 84,094.
Legault said the fact that the daily case rate has stayed relatively stable over the past week is a sign his government's approach to the pandemic is working.
The government has imposed strict, partial lockdowns on the province's most-populated areas, forcing bars, gyms and other gathering venues to close. Indoor and outdoor gatherings are also prohibited.
Health authorities reported 22 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, including four they said occurred in the past 24 hours and 18 from earlier. Quebec's COVID-19 death toll is 5,936.
There are now 433 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, an increase of eight from the day before, with 67 people in intensive care, one fewer than the prior day.
As of Wednesday, active cases of COVID-19 had been reported at 774 public and private schools, with 1,451 students and 318 staff members infected. More than 1,000 classes have been closed, affecting about three per cent of all elementary and high school students.
Much of southern Quebec is now at the province's highest COVID-19 alert level, with new restrictions set to take effect in several regions between Montreal and Quebec City on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.