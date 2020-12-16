Federal long-term plan to increase hydrogen use focuses on regional hubs

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on February 4, 2020 in Ottawa. The federal government has introduced a plan to greatly increase the use of hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel to help meet Canada's climate targets. "We are announcing a big first step for hydrogen in Canada," said Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan. "This strategy provides a challenge to all of us -- to make Canada the top producer of low-carbon hydrogen to the world." Hydrogen is considered a likely way to decarbonize industries that are hard to electrify, such as heavy transport or machinery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld