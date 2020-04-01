These are certainly unsettling days to say the very least. Yet it is in times of uncertainty such as this that we see the best of our community emerge.
As we all strive to physically isolate during this COVID-19 outbreak, I’d like to pass along some heartfelt words from all of us at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
Thank you.
Thanks for staying at home as much as possible and for thinking of others as we combat this terrible virus. Thank you for your moral support of our health care workers — and others still working in the community to provide services for all of us.
Although the Medical Foundation’s office is temporarily closed, our staff is now working from home. In recent days, we have started contacting many donors by phone to see how things are going during this difficult time — and to say “thanks” for helping to support quality health care in our region.
We are finding people want to make a difference and are looking for ways in which they can help more directly.
The answer is simple — the SOS Medical Foundation is still fundraising. Although we are not currently focused on anything directly related to COVID-19, we are beginning a campaign to raise money for a second CT scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital. To be located near the emergency department, it will allow PRH to conduct more scans, for more patients.
The entire project — including all necessary renovations — is actually valued at $5 million. Thankfully, the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District recently gave final approval for $2 million in funding, with the remaining $3 million to be generated by the SOS Medical Foundation through public donations. Further details will be announced in the next few weeks.
All this comes as we approach the one-year anniversary of the opening of the David E. Kampe Tower at PRH. We can’t say enough about the donors who helped the SOS Medical Foundation successfully meet our $20-million fundraising goal for medical equipment for the new tower. In fact, when David Kampe’s donations for a permanent MRI and new SPECT-CT machine are added, we raised $25 million. Again, thank you!
We realize this is a difficult time, but every gift matters. You can donate to PRH, South Okanagan General Hospital or Princeton General Hospital through our website Sosmedicalfoundation.com or by mailing a cheque to SOS Medical Foundation, 550 Carmi Ave., Penticton, V2A 3G6.
Since our office is closed, we cannot take donations in person, but you can leave a message on our phone 250-492-9027. We will check it regularly.
Together we can get through this pandemic. We all can play a major role. Thank you for your kind words of encouragement to our healthcare workers and for your generosity.
John Moorhouse is the development and communications officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. For information on donating, call 250-492-9027 or visit : sosmedicalfoundation.com. This column appears monthly.