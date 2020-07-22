RDOS, put an end to the free lunches
Dear Editor:
Re: “Big board, big meeting costs,” (Herald, July 21).
In reading the article by Joe Fries, I saw that the board members have lunch supplied at a cost of $435 - $450. I believe the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen members are paid for their time and please forgive me if this is incorrect. When I was working, I supplied my own lunch for over 25 years of employment and was quite surprised to see they have there lunch supplied at our expense.
Valerie Wood
Penticton
SPCA flea market well organized, safe
Dear Editor:
Response to the recent letter: “Safety was ignored at BC-SPCA flea market.”
First off, if you were “driving by” and saw what was going on at the market, you need to pay more attention to the road. You’re a prime offender of distracted driving.
If you felt it was so unsafe, do your due diligence and get out of your car and have a look. If you’re really that concerned, call city bylaw as they do come and patrol the market on a regular basis.
From the road it “looks” packed. We tested that when we went on Sunday. It’s so well organized with arrows for direction, sanitizers, booths spaced and vendors controlling the numbers around their products. Everyone was polite about your own personal six-foot space. No issues there at all since it reopened again.
I have been every Sunday and have had no issues. Never once have I felt unsafe in any way.
I too have health concerns to be aware of and I feel safer at the SPCA flea market than I do at the grocery store. That says a lot. It is well run and organized.
The writer’s view from the road was greatly distorted.
Lynn Gooding
Penticton
Americans take Canada for granted
Dear Editor:
John Horgan and the provincial government. We seem to have a problem with Americans having no respect for Canadians in B.C., particularly because we have a treaty of free passage through our province to Alaska. I ask why?
Can’t we demand that for any American who wants to go to Alaska, line up at the border twice a week and be escorted from border to border, two RCMP cars from every community could relay and deliver our charges to their destination.
To me, Americans think of us as their backward brothers. Well, I believe in protecting my younger brothers and sisters who can’t do the same.
Douglas Lawrence
Penticton
Fellow Brit offended by Brexit comments
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tourists told to take off,” (Okanagan Weekend, July 18).
After his comments on Alberta tourists, it’s far past time for the Penticton Brexit pub owner to exit the premises and set sail back to Limeyland. It may require a Go-Fund Me campaign, but Canada has many on a waiting list to fill his space here.
I am a limey myself, but for 65 years have been the king of my own castle.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Consider donating $300 to the hospital
Dear Editor:
Eureka! Just because I’m an OAS recipient, I’ve received a $300 tax free COVID-19 payment from Justin Trudeau.
I never asked for this; nor do I want it. It’s supposed to help seniors with extra costs due to COVID-19, but I’ve concluded that I don’t have any. I’m spending less and banking more because of less travel, less shopping and not dining out. I’ve probably saved a hundred bucks on haircuts alone.
They should have offered this by application from people who need it instead of pushing it out like free candy. Most seniors are self-reliant and capable of managing their own destiny without any handouts. They can keep their cheesy offering. I want no part in burdening this country with the Liberal’s $343 billion deficit.
This looks like vote buying before the next election. That way everybody can benefit from government magnanimity in a time of crisis with an expectation that they’ll demonstrate their gratitude at the ballot box. Seniors have lived long enough to know crass political pandering when they see it.
My first inclination was to buy some fine whiskey to console myself over the sorry state of political leadership in this country. It would be the first time a Liberal bought me a drink.
But that wouldn’t be fair to my fellow taxpayers because Liberals only use other people’s money to show their generosity and concern. Free drinks from the Liberals would leave a bad aftertaste anyway.
I’ve given this unwanted bounty to the Penticton Regional Hospital’s CT scanner fund. That way everybody can benefit from it. So it turns out that the Liberals really are increasing healthcare funding after all. That’s something they ought to be doing instead of indiscriminately throwing money around for political gain.
If other seniors decided to contribute their COVID-19 bonuses as well, we could do something useful with this foolishness and buy that CT scanner for our community.
Sooner or later, many of us will need to take a take a ride through the magic donut.
The Canadian Revenue Agency has a snitch line to report fraudulent use of COVID-19 funds.
I’d like to report the Trudeau government.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Elvena Slump saves Summerland
Dear Editor:
Re: “Summerland can learn from Penticton,” (Herald letter, July 21).
Mrs. Slump, now that you have provided sagacious unsolicited advice to Summerlanders regarding what they need to do to save democracy, please set your sights on the United States, where democracy really is under attack.
Go south, Mrs. Slump, where your help is sorely needed. Don’t wait for an invitation, and stay as long as necessary.
After you have saved America, spread your wings and fly over to Ethiopia, where your assistance is sorely needed. Don’t wait for an invitation. Take a machete and a flak jacket. Be prepared to stay for a long time.
There could be a Nobel Peace Prize in it for you.
Bon voyage and good luck. You’re going to need it.
Allan Markin
Penticton
Owner has the right to restrict access
Dear Editor:
Re: “Like an act of terror,” (Okanagan Weekend, Page A3, July 18, 2020).
We have provided factual information regarding the “long-running dispute” to many who have requested it. When Joe Fries tried to contact me Friday, I was outside tending to my property. Let me
assure you, sir, my gate originally was closed in order to keep my dogs safe.
In the last few years, it has become necessary to lock it to keep the property and the people on it as safe as possible. It has also become necessary to install extra lighting. The fact that civil trespass is disregarded is apparent from Jonathan Kruger’s comment — it gets in the way of his unauthorized access.
Following is the information that has been provided to other outlets.
The Osoyoos Indian Band had the land in question. The OIB and the CPR did an above-board legal transaction and the OIB relinquished title. The land then became private property. When my parents bought it from the owner, it was (and is) private property. A big part of why my parents purchased the private property was because the owner(s) own to the natural water boundary. I purchased the property from them in 1962.
Accordingly, I legally own to the Natural Water Boundary, north and south of the dam. The LTSA has confirmed same, in writing. It has the statutory authority in this matter.
The bench below and immediately south east of the dam is private property.
Before the dam was built, traditional fishing was done south of the island. Where the dam is now was shallow, reasonably fast flowing “ripple water” which any number of historical photos verify. The rocks that created most of the Falls were blasted out/removed by the government when the dam was built.
As an aside, I personally witnessed some of the blasting that took place. Though I am now 81, I remember that and other aspects of the river very clearly.
As a Canadian citizen and taxpayer, I have the right to restrict access to my private property. It is also true that I have gone to great effort and expense to resolve the boundary question legally and peacefully. Others are not so patient.
Unfortunately, over the years, more and more people have believed they have the right to ignore civil trespass laws. They have acted with impunity and complete disregard for my safety and well being and privacy and the safety and well being of my family, friends and pets. I have therefore been obliged to deny access to our property to everyone.
Apparently that is unacceptable to Mr. Kruger and Mr. Fries.
E.J. Walker
Okanagan Falls
NIMBYs, go buy property yourselves
Dear Editor:
Going out on a limb here, I am guessing the people protesting the Spiller Road development are in dire need of a history lesson.
Google: “Blackwell Stores Naramata.” Makes for fascinating reading and is a stellar example of when NIMBY goes horribly wrong. I do, however happen, to have a viable solution.
You can all break open your piggy banks and go place an offer on the property. I don’t know everything, but it’s a safe bet it ain’t going to be cheap. Oh yeah, “ain’t” is a word and is in the dictionary. Deal.
Daniel Pontes
Penticton
Dollar store accuses mayor of bullying
Dear Editor:
I feel that the actions and conduct of Summerland Mayor Toni Boot was unprofessional, uncalled for and incredibly inappropriate on Saturday, July 18.
I was accused by Toni of perpetuating racism. It is not illegal to sell confederate bandanas. With this pandemic, we have sold over 2500 bandanas of various designs, being used to make masks. I asked my supplier to send every bandana available in his inventory which included the ones in discussion.
The confederate bandanas were not for sale after last Thursday’s incident. The mayor was given the bandanas, not sold to her. She did not disclose what she was going to do with them. Obviously, it was a pre-planned photo opportunity as she sat outside our store and started to cut up the bandanas. She and her friends each had scissors, an item not normally carried in a purse.
As stated in the Summerland Review on July 18, “Boot told the man she appreciated him having the courage to make the apology. She also told him he is welcome to come back to visit the community, but added that displays of the Confederate flag are inappropriate in Summerland.”
However, I was accused: “You are perpetuating racism in our town and I will not stand for it,” (Summerland Review, July 18). I did nothing illegal or flaunt any racism within our store. Toni did not politely tell me that “confederate bandanas are inappropriate in Summerland.” They were an item for sale, although in reflection, was a poor decision.
The man’s name from Alberta was withheld from the press as he did nothing illegal and therefore cannot be disclosed.
However, Toni had no problem accusing me of racism, exposing my name and business to negative publicity and was not extended the same courtesy as the man that distastefully injected himself into the parade last Thursday. She successfully managed to harass and embarrass me, my staff, my business and our community.
I am requesting a public apology from the mayor for bullying my staff and her very inappropriate actions at my store
To Toni, this issue is not about racism. This issue is about your lack of respect, professional conduct, abuse of power, bullying and poor judgement towards a local business and staff that strongly supports our community.
Allan Carter
Your Dollar Store With More
Summerland
Cart corrals placed in wrong locations
Dear Editor:
Re: “Won’t you take me to... Selfishtown,” (Herald letters, July 21).
I agree 100% with Patrick Longworth’s observations and have often wondered how shopping carts wind up where they’re seen. Naturally people put them there for whatever reason, the main one being laziness in returning them to where they rightfully belong.
One thing that has bothered me for some time is the actual location of the cart corrals in the parking lots.
I use the handicap spots nearest the store, but when I unload my cart’s contents into my trunk, I then have a long walk to where they are supposed to be returned and then back to my car. I have sent in a comment card to both Safeway and Walmart about moving the cart corrals to where the handicap spots are located, which would then make it easier for the handicapped people to return their carts. The handicap parking spots would just be bumped over one spot to accommodate the carts. Unfortunately, this will not address all the issues with the shopping carts, but it would definitely be a big help for those of us requiring some help.
We have become a very selfish society with no regard for anyone else but ourselves. Don’t get me started on the mask-wearing issue.
By the way, I was humming “Lonesome Town” while reading your letter Mr. Longworth.
Mavis Creech
Penticton