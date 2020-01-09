It could be upwards of a year until South Okanagan residents are able to dispose of their organic waste at a regional composting facility, local politicians heard Thursday.
Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen directors voted unanimously to apply for a federal grant, which could cover up to 83% of the estimated $17.2 million cost of the in-vessel organic food, yard and biosolid waste facility in the vicinity of the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton.
That would leave taxpayers on the hook for the remaining $2.9 million.
An application to the Agricultural Land Reserve for exclusion of lands which are required for the facility will also be put forth.
Directors heard staff have their sights set on several parcels of land near Campbell Mountain, all of which “have some issues,” said RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell.
Katie Robinson, a Penticton city councillor and RDOS director, said such a facility is “long overdue.”
“It’s good we’re catching up, I just wish it had happened faster,” she added.
The RDOS board at an in-camera meeting earlier in the day authorized staff to go ahead with negotiations to purchase a site.
A report from operations manager Andrew Reeder in advance of the meeting suggested one site under consideration is close enough to Campbell Mountain Landfill that it could share some infrastructure, such as truck scales and water, and is within the Agricultural Land Reserve.
Building the facility on a new plot of land would also mean better efficiency in capturing greenhouse gasses and managing leachate management.
Reeder’s report notes organics and food waste account for about 40% of what’s currently going into local landfills, the life of which would be extended by diverting that material to a composting facility.
A regional composting facility, plus curbside pickup of organic waste, has been on the books since 2013, but the concept hit a few snags in recent years after proposed sites in Marron Valley and Summerland were shot down due to local opposition.
As of February 2018, the RDOS estimated it had spent $400,000 studying the concept of a regional compost facility since 2013.
