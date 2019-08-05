Structure protection units were sent to a growing wildfire north of Oliver on Monday as crews fought to gain control of the blaze.
The specialized units were sent by the B.C. Wildfire Service as a precaution to assess and guard properties inside an evacuation alert area established adjacent to the 200-hectare Eagle Bluff fire.
The blaze started late Sunday in rugged terrain across the valley from McIntyre Bluff.
“It took off like a bullet,” said Darren Betts, who lives in the area and was alerted to the emergency by a neighbour.
Betts lives on the west side of Highway 97. Neighbours on the east side of the highway, including the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls and Gallagher Lake RV Resort, were placed on evacuation alert around 3 a.m. Monday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The alerts remained in place, but had not been expanded, as of 5 p.m.
RDOS emergency services manager Sean Vaisler said it’s believed upwards of 200 people were covered by the alert, although he didn’t have firm numbers because many of them were camping at Gallagher Lake.
Flames were burning in the area of power lines and an electrical substation, but there were no reported outages, according to Vaisler.
B.C. Wildfire Service spokeswoman Taylor MacDonald said the agency had 100 personnel on the ground, plus eight helicopters and air tankers assisting them from above.
“Crews are working in steep and rocky terrain, so it’s challenging for them,” she added.
The service planned to keep a 20-person crew on the fire overnight.
Officially, the cause of the fire is still unknown, although Betts noted the weather was calm Sunday night and there was no lightning in the area.
Smoke from the fire was visible from the south end of Penticton on Monday and led in part to an air quality advisory being issued for the entire South Okanagan.
