Paramedics have responded to 70% more overdose calls this year in Penticton compared to 2019, city council heard Monday.
While she didn’t provide the raw numbers, Interior Health’s Jill Pascoe suggested a toxic drug supply polluted with fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid – is at least partly responsible for the spike in 911 calls.
Conversely, the number of fatal overdoses in Penticton is down sharply: from 22 in 2019 to nine through the end of October 2020, according to IH medical health officer Sue Pollock, who joined Pascoe and Carl Meadows, IH executive director of clinical operations in the South Okanagan, for a general update to city council.
Pascoe, director of mental health and substance use programs in the South Okanagan, said the decline in fatal overdoses is a testament to harm-reduction programs, which range from giving away clean needles to a smartphone app that alerts authorities if a client doesn’t check in while using drugs.
“I think we need to meet people where they’re at and recognize substance use is often a symptom of other things happening for individuals, and many individual who use substances have significant trauma or issues in their life that have led to that place,” said Pascoe.
“And I think as health providers it’s our responsibility to meet them where they’re at and help them along their recovery continuum, whatever that might be, and ensure that if they are needing to use substances that they are doing so in the safest way possible and they are aware of the risk of overdose and we prevent as many as we can.”
Meadows said reducing the stigma attached to drug use – which can drive people to use alone or take risks when doing so – is another important way to help save lives, because addiction cuts a swath right across society.
“These (users) are not what people think of as people that would be dying and overdosing on substances,” said Meadows.
Some of them “are kids that just thought they were going to a house party in some cases,” said Meadows, “so to only have one (harm-reduction) strategy, I think, is a problem.
“And the stigma around who is actually using is the other. People are horrified to find out it’s their kid in the emerg department.”