A motorist was clocked Thursday morning doing 123 kilometres over the speed limit on Highway 97.
Penticton RCMP said in a press release Friday the motorist was caught driving 223 km per hour on Highway 97 near Sage Mesa Drive, just outside of Penticton.
The speed limit in that area is 100 km/hr.
The driver has been fined and their car has been impounded.
"It's unfortunate that so soon after we saw a tragic motor vehicle fatality on this stretch of highway, we have drivers who are willing to risk their own, and other motorists' lives," said Const. James Grandy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.