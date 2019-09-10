An elderly man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 78-year-old woman last week in Penticton.
Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, is said to have stabbed Bernadita Spoerlein repeatedly with a kitchen knife on Sept. 6. on the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road, according to court documents.
No further details have been released by RCMP, other than a press release stating officers were called to a report of a violent offence and that the general public wasn’t at risk.
Bernadita was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Spoerlein remains behind bars pending his next court appearance Thursday.
