The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is applauding volunteers during this National Volunteer Week, April 19-25.
As part of the celebrations all volunteers are encouraged to submit their stories to info@volunteercentre.info. Volunteer stories can be found at www.volunteercentre.info.
National Volunteer Week is a coast-to-coast-to-coast celebration of the commitment, dedication, generosity and selflessness of Canada’s almost 13 million volunteers. The year’s theme is: “It’s time to applaud this country’s volunteers.”
Without volunteers and their more than 166 million hours of volunteer time each month, so much of what must get done, would go undone.
Volunteers give time in support of causes and programs they believe in and ask for nothing in return. Their time contributes billions of dollars to the Canadian economy every month, at last count over $55 billion per year. Their smiles bring happiness and hope. And for that and so much more, we owe them our thanks and heartfelt cheers.
