An estimated 5,000 tonnes of garbage piled up on the Penticton Indian Reserve by a company that has since gone bankrupt may be headed to the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
The Penticton Indian Band is seeking a break on tipping fees in order to clean up the mess Appleton Waste left on land it leased on Green Mountain Road.
A staff report going to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday suggests cutting the tipping fees from $700 to $220 per tonne for material from that site only.
That would just cover the RDOS’s expected costs of $1.1 million, but also leave about $2.4 million in potential revenue on the table.
The waste, most of it thought to be from demolition projects, would be treated as if it contains asbestos and require special precautions for handling.
A report from RDOS operations manager Andrew Reeder also warns the board could open a can of worms.
“There is a very real danger that this type of operation could occur again on the various band lands throughout the RDOS,” writes Reeder.
“Providing subsidies for the cleanup of these materials will set a precedent. It is in the interest of the RDOS, the Penticton Indian Band, the federal government and the province to work together to prevent these types of facilities being built in the future.”
Although the PIB submitted the request for reduced tipping fees, the land in question belongs to locatee owner Adam Eneas, who has declined comment on the situation.
As first reported by The Herald in April, Appleton Waste declared itself insolvent after taking on debt worth $2.5 million. A proposal to creditors would have seen them receive in the range of 47 to 57 cents on the dollar.
Among the creditors listed was Eneas, who was seeking $2,000, and the RDOS itself, which took Appleton Waste to court in 2018 to recoup $150,000 in tipping fees.
