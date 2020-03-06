It will be at least two more weeks before alleged quadruple-murderer John Brittain’s trial details are set.
Defense counsel Paul McMurray told a B.C Supreme Court judge Friday morning the venue of Brittain’s trial - which may be set for the end of September or early October and run for approximately four weeks - depends on whether or not Brittain will be tried by jury or judge alone.
He added he and Crown counsel have been hammering out details but other trial commitments have delayed the process.
”I think we can have that all ironed out ... if we have a couple more weeks,” he said.
Crown counsel Colin Forsyth said the “matter will stay somewhere in the Okanagan ... if the discussions come to fruition.”
The matter returns to court Mar. 19.