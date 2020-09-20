Penticton has plenty of capacity to borrow money to cover nearly $100 million in capital spending city staff expects to be required over the next five years.
“We’ve gone from over $80 million in debt back in 2010 down to just a little over $30 million at the end of this past year,” finance manager Jim Bauer told council this week.
Back in 2010, he continued, the city had reached 46% of its borrowing capacity, a figure that fell to 14% by the end of 2019, in large part because the debt was retired on the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“So we’re in a very favourable, very positive situation should council support proceeding forward with borrowing for some projects,” said Bauer.
The city spends $16 to $20 million annually on capital projects, he continued, and staff has identified $95 million worth of capital needs over the next five years.
That includes a projected $43-million expense in 2023 to help cover the cost of replacing Memorial and McLaren arenas.
Other alternatives include raising taxes, applying for more grants and increasing development cost charges.
“There is a large need that exists and so we really need to look at some other alternative forms of funding to move forward on this,” said Bauer, who provided the snapshot of city debt as a prelude to budget deliberations later this year.