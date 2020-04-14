In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, The Rotary Club of Penticton has moved Penticton Ribfest to September 18 - 20, 2020.
“The safety and well-being of the community, our volunteers and partners, is our top priority,” says Barb Hoolaeff, co-chair of the event. “By moving Ribfest from June to September, we are looking forward to continuing this family-friendly event and raising money for key programs within our community.”
Penticton Rotary Ribfest was launched in 2015 and has raised over $220,000 that has gone directly back into the community.
“Money raised from Ribfest has gone to support many local programs such as the YES Youth Resource Center (Foundry) and SOWINS” says Sandra Krauer, Ribfest co-chair.” We are looking forward to planning this year’s Rotary Ribfest for the fall so we can continue to support much-needed programs, projects and groups.”
The Ribfest Committee has reached out to all partners, sponsors, volunteers, entertainers and vendors, to bring them up-to-speed on the event date change and future planning, and has received a positive response to the date change.
For more information on Ribfest, follow the event on Facebook and Instagram and their website at
· facebook.com/pentictonribfest/
· instagram.com/pentictonribfest/
About Penticton Rotary
Established in Penticton in 1930, The Rotary Club of Penticton currently meets Wednesdays via Zoom web conferencing. Membership in Rotary is open to all service-oriented individuals who want to make a difference in the community. Guests are welcome to attend meetings. Please contact the club for up-to-date information on meetings and programs. To learn more about the club and its activities, visit pentictonrotary.org