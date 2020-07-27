A helicopter drops water outside a fire guard line as B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters conduct a controlled burn to help prevent the Finlay Creek wildfire from spreading near Peachland, B.C., on Thursday, September 7, 2017. Climate change didn't directly cause major wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia this year but it did contribute to their extreme nature, says a University of Alberta researcher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck