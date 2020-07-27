Local firefighters with assistance from their provincial counterparts were able to knock down a small – but highly visible – blaze Sunday afternoon near Kaleden.
Flames scorched about 0.3 hectares – 3,000 square metres – of brush on White Lake Road, approximately two kilometres south of Kaleden and four kilometres west of Okanagan Fall, sending up a plume of smoke that was easily visible from Penticton.
Six members of the BC Wildfire Service, plus a helicopter, assisted the Kaleden Fire Department in dousing the blaze.
No structures were threatened and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday, according to the BCWS.
The agency issued an updated seasonal outlook on Friday that noted a “slower-than-average” start to the fire season across the province, but warned of the danger to come.
The current heat wave, it said, will produce a risk of lightning over southern B.C.
“Areas that will see the fastest wildfire growth will be in grassy, steep, south facing areas located close to the U.S.A. border. However, there is also a high probability of sustained action success in these areas with little control difficulties beyond initial fire growth,” the outlook added.