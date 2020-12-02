In light of the current provincial health order restricting community events and gatherings and out of respect for the safety of our community and each other, the City of Penticton and Hoodoo Adventures have decided to cancel the 2020 Candy Cane Lane event planned for December 13th.
“While we had high hopes that we could provide a safe alternative to the Santa Claus Parade and create a festive celebration for our community, we believe it is more important that we respect provincial health guidelines and protect the health and safety of our community,” said Carly Lewis, Economic Development Manager for the City of Penticton. “We also want to give the businesses and exhibitors who were committed to this event the time to plan alternate celebrations if they wish.”
Hoodoo Adventures remains optimistic that they can still do something special for the community this year. "We are disappointed that we can’t organize Candy Cane Lane, but are determined to continue to focus on what we can do, not what we can’t, so we're working hard on a new festive plan for the community.” explains Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures, “We are planning something that is available to everyone, cannot be cancelled, postponed or restricted, we've all had enough of that, and we are confident this new plan won't spread anything but Holiday Spirit."
The City of Penticton and Hoodoo Adventures would like to thank the partners who had already committed to supporting the event, including Spectra Venue Management, the Downtown Penticton Association, local businesses planning floats and exhibits, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.
For more information on Hoodoo's new Holiday Spirit Map plan, check out hoodooadventures.ca/events