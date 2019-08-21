Mop-up work is still underway on the Eagle Bluff fire north of Oliver.
Although the blaze is considered held at 2,600 hectares, the B.C. Wildfire Service still had 27 personnel and one helicopter on site Wednesday.
The service is monitoring, but taking a hands-off approach to, the north flank of the fire, while personnel are patrolling the other sides.
“Their objective is to identify and extinguish hot spots within 200 feet of the fire perimeter. As these areas are patrolled and extinguished, crews will continue to be released from the fire,” the B.C. Wildfire Service said on its website Wednesday.
An incident management team that was called on to tame the fire is also preparing to pull out.
The fire was sparked Aug. 4 about halfway between Okanagan Falls and Oliver. It prompted an evacuation alert for hundreds of people at one point.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
