The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
8:20 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Alarm.
8:24 a.m. Scotia Street, Penticton. Alarm.
9:19 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
1:06 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:50 p.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton, Medical first response.
4:02 p.m. Glen Place, Penticton. Line down.
4:07 p.m. Hudson Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
4:36 p.m. Railway Street, Penticton. Smoke.
5:29 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:35 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
7:51 p.m. Fairview Road, Oliver. Alarm.
7:56 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:36 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:45 p.m. Vaseux Lake Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
11:33 p.m. Jermyn Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.