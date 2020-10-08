The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

8:20 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Alarm.

8:24 a.m. Scotia Street, Penticton. Alarm.

9:19 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

1:06 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:50 p.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton, Medical first response.

4:02 p.m. Glen Place, Penticton. Line down.

4:07 p.m. Hudson Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

4:36 p.m. Railway Street, Penticton. Smoke.

5:29 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:35 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

7:51 p.m. Fairview Road, Oliver. Alarm.

7:56 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:36 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:45 p.m. Vaseux Lake Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

11:33 p.m. Jermyn Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.