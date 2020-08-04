A propane-fired water heater is being eyed as the possible cause of two people’s deaths Monday in Tulameen.
Mounties were called around 9 p.m. to a property on 2nd Street that was dotted with several tents and appeared to have been the site of a weekend gathering in the community, which is 25 kilometres north of Princeton and sees its permanent population of about 250 people swell during the summer.
“According to witnesses at the scene, a 31-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man entered into the outdoor shower shed and, after not emerging for about an hour, the door was forced open and the two were found on the floor unconscious,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.
“The man and woman were both pulled from the building by bystanders and emergency first responders performed CPR. Despite the best efforts of all those involved, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the death of either individual.”
O’Donaghey noted the shower was supplied by an on-demand hot-water system that is powered by propane, and rescuers “reported that a heavy odour of propane was present at the scene.”
The BC Coroners Service has been called in to investigate. The agency won’t identify the victims publicly, citing privacy concerns.