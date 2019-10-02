Penticton city councillors have unveiled their wish lists for the 2020 budget with requests ranging from a new municipal prosecutor to revitalization of the 400 block of Main Street.
Councillors filed notices of motion for budget items they will debate at their next meeting Oct. 15. It’s the first time such a system has been used. In the past, councillors brought special requests to budget deliberation sessions.
Coun. Campbell Watt was the only one not to come up with a wish list, noting he trusts staff and the process to address issues that need attention in the budget.
No costs were attached to any of the proposals, all of which call on staff to investigate further before any decisions are made.
The notices of motion are as follows:
Coun. Julius Bloomfield
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the creation of a manager of social development responsible for co-ordinating homeless and addiction initiatives as well as seniors and youth programs.
Coun. Judy Sentes
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the revitalization of the 400 block of Main Street.
2. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on food waste management and composting.
3. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the next phase of the waterfront revitalization of the SS Sicamous area.
4. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on the continuation of the restoration work of Penticton Creek.
5. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on housing partnerships for doctors.
Coun. Frank Regehr
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on improving snow clearing at bus stops and intersections.
2. Direct staff to bring forward city revenue options that might be associated with tourism, such as fees and charges and downtown parking fees, for the purpose of offsetting the Ironman sponsorship costs.
Coun. Katie Robinson
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on increasing RCMP resources to address issues arising due to the proximity of the Okanagan Correctional Centre and the loss of Greyhound bus services.
2. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on beautification of major streets and highways with the increased use of landscaping.
Couns. Robinson and Sentes
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on how to finance a lake-to-lake bike route.
Coun. Jake Kimberley
1. Direct staff to bring forward information and analysis on intersections needing turn signals to improve traffic flow.
