The City of Penticton will again be represented by Mayor John Vassilaki plus three members of council on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board.
Jake Kimberley, Frank Regehr and Julius Bloomfield will be the other RDOS directors and Judy Sentes will serve as an alternate when a director is unable to attend a session.
Vassilaki, who as mayor is in charge of the appointments, said during the 2018 election campaign that he'd select directors based on the final standings in the polls. Coun. Campbell Watt, who finished second to Kimberley, declined the appointment due to work commitments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.