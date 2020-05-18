Capt. Jennifer Casey was only at the Penticton Peach Festival once, but she left a lasting impression on those who had the chance to meet her.
"She was very infectious, very happy and had a great passion for the Snowbirds and what they do," said John Singleton, chairman of Peachfest's air show committee.
Casey died Sunday when a plane crashed in a residential area of Kamloops in what was meant to be a cross-country goodwill tour. Another member of the Snowbirds is in hospital.
The Snowbirds were last in Penticton in 2019 and, on average, they come every second or third year to the five-day festival. They traditionally perform on the opening night.
"She was the community liaison and we don't get to spend a lot of time with them because it's rush, rush, rush the three days they are here," Singleton explains. "But, they do have a day off and we do socialize with them and get to know them. Jenn was absolutely wonderful and the entire Peachfest committee, especially the air show committee, is very distraught."
During her time in Penticton, she participated in the peach-bin races on Main Street as a member of the Snowbirds team.
Singleton learned of her passing through social media.
"I'm on their (Snowbirds) Twitter and Facebook and found out shortly after it happened. It was very devastating."