The seven numbers Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt have been playing for Lotto Max draws finally paid off on May 1, 2020, when the couple matched six numbers and the bonus to win $1,052,328.10.
“I started playing Lotto Max seven years ago,” says Bitte. “I picked seven random numbers and have stuck with them since.”
Bitte says now that he and his wife have won big with their seven numbers, he’s choosing a new set of seven numbers for Lotto Max draws going forward.
The couple were at home when they decided to check the numbers on the night of the Lotto Max draw. Schmidt says she was just about to leave the house to go for a hike when she heard commotion from her husband.
“He started yelling and I was thinking to myself what is happening,” says Schmidt. “I thought he was lying to me.”
The pair claimed their prize using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process.
With plenty of outdoor activities to do in Summerland, Bitte and Schmidt say some of their winnings might go towards a couple of luxury purchases: An electric mountain bike and a new kayak.
Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.