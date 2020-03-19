MP Richard Cannings is calling on the federal government to do more to assist Canadians facing steep bills to fly home from abroad.
Cannings says his South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding offices have heard concerns from several constituents, some of whom were asked to pay an extra $14,000 to get an earlier flight home from Australia.
“I am happy to see the government provide a new emergency $5,000 loan program for Canadians abroad, but incurring substantial debt for fare changes is not just,” the New Democrat said in a press release.
Cannings noted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week urged Canadians to get homeas soon as possible as the COVID-19 pandemic ramps up.