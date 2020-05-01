Two more exciting events have been cancelled in Penticton.
The Peach Classic Triathlon, which was scheduled for July 19, won’t be run for the first time in 38 years.
“With training facilities closed throughout the province and athletes not able to train as they normally would (it) was putting pressure and anxiety on the athletes. Further, until restrictions on numbers allowed at gatherings are lifted, organizing the event was becoming problematic,” organizers said in a press release.
Registration fees won’t be refunded, but can be rolled over to the 2021 edition.
Meanwhile, the second annual Okanagan Mascot Games, which was set to take over the South Okanagan Events Centre July 25-26, has also been nixed.
The event, which was staged in Vernon last year, puts sports mascots through a series of skill-testing challenges. Confirmed competitors included the Vancouver Canucks’ Fin, the Edmonton Oilers’ Hunter, plus mascots for the Penticton Vees, West Kelowna Warriors and Kelowna Rockets, alongside some from a handful of minor-pro teams in the U.S.
All proceeds from the event were to benefit the Beacon Gives Back Community Fund and the Beacon’s Buddies Children’s Fund.
Ticket purchases were to be automatically refunded starting Thursday.