After 150 hours of studying, Donald Brouwer walked out of his common final examination (CFE) with a sigh of relief.
Little did the Okanagan College alumnus know that just a few months later his name would be listed on the national honour roll, meaning his mark earned him a spot in the top 1% of successful CFE writers in Canada.
Earlier this month, Chartered Professional Accountants Canada shared on its website the 77 writers who earned the honour roll mention, Brouwer being one of nine from British Columbia.
“My first reaction was disbelief,” says Brouwer. “I wasn’t expecting to be on the honour roll, and was shaking with happiness. I texted my girlfriend and family as soon as I could to tell them.”
Graduating in 2017 with his BBA in accounting, Brouwer spent a large portion of his 2019 summer studying, often up to six hours a day. Currently a senior accountant at Grant Thornton, he has his sights set on being a partner one day. From his perspective, starting in co-op in his second year at the college with Grant Thornton was invaluable to his career now.
For what lies ahead, Brouwer is appreciative of his role in a problem-solving atmosphere and loves the ability to help business owners on a tangible level. His advice for those who want to write the CFE and pursue a career in accounting:
“Pick a good study partner and try to secure a co-op. Co-ops are a great way to figure out if accounting is for you, and study partners give feedback, and you can review cases with them.”
The CFE exam is written over three days in early September, formatted as a 13-hour case study. It is written simultaneously across the country by students wanting to further their accreditation in accounting and level up for future opportunities. It’s considered the standard exam to pass in order to become a chartered professional accountant in Canada, along with education and work experience.
