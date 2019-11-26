Unlike their colleagues in Penticton, members of Summerland council want more information before committing cash to housing for locum doctors.
Members of the Penticton Medical Staff Association appeared before Summerland council on Monday to request $5,000 that would be used as seed money to secure long-term leases on rental properties that would then be offered at a discounted rate to locum doctors in Penticton.
The perk has been proposed as a way to get around a housing crunch and entice locums to set up shop here permanently.
Sunmerland council voted to have staff report back Dec. 9 with funding options.
Penticton council last week voted to ante up $30,000 towards the project within hours of hearing from the association. Doctors also plan to tap the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for $5,000, bringing to $40,000 the total amount that would be available for the project.
