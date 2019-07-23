RCMP are reminding motorists not to drink and drive after a serious one-car collision near Kaleden on July 18.
Police responded to reports of a car rolling three times before coming to a stop in a ditch around 8 p.m.
The driver was left with serious injuries and was extracted with the Jaws of Life by the Kaleden Fire Department.
After interviewing several witnesses, RCMP determined alcohol was a contributing factor.
“RCMP are reminding motorists that alcohol and driving don’t go together,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release, Tuesday. “This year alone, the two officer traffic sections have issued 50 impaired driving immediate roadside prohibition charges.”
Earlier that same evening, a different driver was issued an IRP, and soon ther-after a separate driver was issued a three-day IRP.
