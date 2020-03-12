All activities scheduled at the South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre have been cancelled.
The move was announced Thursday afternoon and came in response to the B.C. government’s recommendation that gatherings of more than 250 people be cancelled to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are currently working to reschedule upcoming performances and will provide updates as quickly as possible, operator Spectra Venue Management said in a release.
“The safety and well-being of our employees, partners, performers, athletes and guests is our top priority. We will continue to follow recommendations from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, B.C. government and local authorities as the situation develops.”
Spectra says it will email patrons directly to update them on the status of shows.