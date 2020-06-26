The show will go on at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Eventually.
“We had an incredible two years booked here at the complex,” SOEC general manager and regional vice-president for Spectra Venue Management Dean Clarke said in an interview.
“We had some incredible bookings and promises we made to council about shows we would attract and tournaments we would go after.”
But those plans, which were premised on large gatherings of people, were blown up when the pandemic arrived in March.
Between 90 to 95 per cent of Spectra staff eventually had to be laid off, though Clarke said it didn’t happen all at once and some positions were already vacant.
The facilities — including the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and Memorial Arena — underwent deep cleaning and were put into summer maintenance mode early.
“So for our event staff who know how to drive Zamboni, swing a hammer, drive forklift — some of those people had to adapt,” said Clarke.
Many of the laid-off employees held part-time positions. The majority of the retained staff members were able to work from home, while the others practised social distancing in the building.
Although information regarding the response to COVID-19 could be confusing at times, Clarke said Spectra, which is part of a larger company, has been providing valuable direction from head office.
Some activities have already resumed on the premises and about 20 per cent of the workforce has returned, Clarke said.
Two sheets of ice have been put back into use by the Okanagan Hockey Group, and Spectra staff is working with the City of Penticton on a virtual Canada Day celebration for July 1.
Among the numerous setbacks caused by COVID-19, Clarke was especially saddened to see the Penticton Vees’ season end just before Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Vernon Vipers.
Clarke said a strategy is being planned to reopen the BCHL, and he believes it will have to involve fans physically in the 5,000-seat arena in order to be economically viable.
As large public facilities adapt to a post-COVID-19 world, Clarke said, it’s likely that fewer surfaces will have to be touched by ticketholders.
Simple measures like “that little thing at the bottom of a door that allows you to use your foot to open it. Things like touch points, we’ll pay more attention to that sort of thing,” he said.
Another way to increase social distancing at an arena is to create digital lineups at the concession stands, rather than physically waiting in a crowd of people.
“Why should you wait in line for your food? Use an app,” Clarke said.
“No money exchanging hands — that I think is going to be the way of the future. Not wasting time as your burger cooks. Not missing the show. Digital lineups are going to be everywhere.”
Although the province announced Phase 3 of reopening on Tuesday, there’s still no precise schedule or timeline for junior hockey or the large shows that the SOEC has attracted since it opened its doors in 2008.
Large concerts will be allowed to resume when British Columbia enters Phase 4 in B.C.’s Restart Plan. The province is currently in Phase 2.
The uncertainty of not knowing when things will be back to normal is stressful for the team at Spectra, but “we haven’t written off 2020 yet,” said Clarke.
Assuming things get back to normal, he continued, 2021 is expected to be extra-busy season, as there will likely be a backlog of artists eager to perform again in addition to rescheduled events.