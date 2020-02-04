Plans to build a new tennis bubble in Penticton have been put on the back burner. Again.
City councillors voted 4-2 on Tuesday to go along with a staff recommendation to put the idea on hold pending a larger review of municipally owned assets.
It was added in that motion council would "keep the door open" for any future conversation with the community.
The last such air-supported, indoor tennis facility was torn down in 2007 to make way for the South Okanagan Events Centre. City council of the day pledged to rebuild it elsewhere, but that never happened.
“The city took away the bubble for another project, and we made a promise we were going to do something about it,” said Coun. Katie Robinson. “And we haven’t done that. I’d like to see the city have some skin in this game.”
The other vote in opposition came from Coun. Judy Sentes, who urged city staff to work with the public on the facility rather than “bring this to a halt and not do anything.”
“Tennis is a children-to-grandchildren kind of sport that everyone can do and everyone can play,” she said. “I think there are things we can do to keep this moving. Let’s keep working towards what possibility there may be.”
Bregje Kozak, the city’s director of facilities, urged council to put the concept on hold until the local government gets a grip on its roster of aging facilities through a two-year review.
“We are embarking on our asset and amenity management plan, and the driver behind that project is to look at our assets and services and determine how we can sustain them going forward, because we know, financially, we can’t sustain them,” said Kozak, who was tasked with studying the idea after a tennis enthusiast pitched the concept to council in December.
Mayor John Vassilaki suggested a tennis bubble might make more sense outside city limits.
“We have so many facilities that there’s no way on earth we can even afford to take care of those, let alone bring another on board,” he said.
“To me, the regional district always complains about everything being built in Penticton. Why not (put the bubble in) Okanagan Falls? Or Summerland? Or somewhere else, where the whole region … benefits from it, rather than the citizens of Penticton (supplying) their tax money to benefit the sub-region?”
Coun. Campbell Watt also agreed to postpone the project, but would be happy to revisit it.
“If this group is to come to us next week and say, ‘You know what? We’ve actually found a half-million dollars through support, then we open the door open again,” said Watt.
“I just don’t want to lose sight of what we’ve already accomplished as our strategic priority and have all this time and money spent on it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.