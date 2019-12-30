Eastside Road between Penticton and Okanagan Falls was partially closed for several hours early Monday after a silt bluff collapsed above it.
The debris, which reduced the road to a single lane of alternating traffic, was cleaned up by highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads by 5 a.m.
“Contractor patrols have been increased in this area, as freeze/thaw weather conditions can cause silt deposits to occur more frequently,” the Transportation Ministry said in a statement Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.