Eastside Road and Highland Drive
Google Maps/Special to the Herald

Eastside Road between Penticton and Okanagan Falls was partially closed for several hours early Monday after a silt bluff collapsed above it.

The debris, which reduced the road to a single lane of alternating traffic, was cleaned up by highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads by 5 a.m.

“Contractor patrols have been increased in this area, as freeze/thaw weather conditions can cause silt deposits to occur more frequently,” the Transportation Ministry said in a statement Monday.