Tuan Mai can’t remember the last time he and his wife, Hue Nguyen, went to the supermarket for produce.
That’s because the Penticton couple has hundreds of vegetables and herbs growing around their Main Street business, Hue’s Hair Design.
“We grow everything,” said Nguyen. “Lots of Vietnamese vegetables, because we can’t buy them in store here.”
The pair began their garden in 2002, one year after moving to Penticton from Langley.
“We just keep going and going, and it’s getting bigger and bigger,” said Mai.
Mai said they didn’t do much gardening in Langley, because the city stocked Asian vegetables in stores and were much easier to find.
But better weather and a similar climate to their home country had the pair pack their bags and move to the Okanagan.
“When we look at the garden, we think of home,” Mai said. “Because (Vietnam) is tropical, you can plant year round.”
Nguyen spends approximately two hours a day tending to the garden, waking up early to water the plants before opening the salon. She has no signs in the garden and knows which plant is which, no matter what stage of growth it’s in.
She said a lot of her learning came from trial and error, but Google has always been a big help, too.
Mai builds the containers and greenhouse shelters for the plants, but with limited space, has begun to hang plants around the outside of the house.
“Maybe I’ll put more out,” he laughed.
From lemon grass to guava to even a mango tree, the couple has it all.
“It’s been a couple years since we went to the store,” Mai said with a chuckle.
The pair said one thing they enjoy about the garden is how much customers enjoy it.
“They come over here and check it out first before they come in to do their hair,” said Mai.
Hue’s Hair Design is located at 1240 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.