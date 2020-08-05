Two months after Ben Johnson was permanently laid off by the City of Penticton, his signature project won a prestigious provincial award.
Johnson led the three-year process that resulted in the city’s updated Official Community Plan, which was adopted by council in 2019 and is meant to guide Penticton’s growth through 2045.
His work as special projects manager was so good, the city was declared the Silver Winner of the Excellence in Policy Planning Award by the Planning Institute of B.C.
The award was announced June 23, but not publicized by the city. It was brought to The Herald’s attention by a reader.
“The process to create the new OCP was the largest engagement effort undertaken by the city, involving over 3,600 conversations and interactions in a diversity of innovative ways,” the PIBC said in a press release.
“The resulting plan is clear, approachable, richly illustrated and readily conveys the vision for the future of city.”
Johnson, whose family plans to stay in Penticton, was quick in an interview Wednesday to single out the OCP Task Force, city engagement officer JoAnne Kleb and residents for contributing to the effort.
“I’m super-proud of the work that was done, and I think the document stands as a really good vision for Penticton, and it’s nice to see it recognized with an award,” said Johnson.
“I hope the city sticks with the OCP. I think it’s a really thoughtful and sensitive vision for the future of Penticton. I hope the leadership can get behind it, as a lot of the community really delved deep into the process.”
City manager Donny van Dyk agreed in an email Wednesday the award is a tribute to all who helped with the OCP update, but said Johnson’s “leadership and approach was a key factor.”
“Regrettably, in order to address the $5-million budget shortfall triggered by COVID-19, the city is undertaking several measures to reduce cost and reprioritize certain roles and functions, and the special projects manager position was one that the city could not afford going forward,” continued van Dyk.
Johnson was hired by the city specifically for the OCP update in September 2016 after spending the previous 15 years as a planner for the City of Vancouver.
His gig with the City of Penticton ended this spring, when he was among the 20% of the local government workforce that was laid off in response to COVID-19.
Johnson has since partnered on a few projects with Kettle Valley Consulting, which offers planning and other services to local governments. The firm is led by Brad Dollevoet, who was one of two senior managers laid off by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen this spring as part of its COVID-19 response.