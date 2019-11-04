Hard work and dedication from Home Hardware Penticton staff has raised over $1,100 for one local charity, and they don’t plan on stopping there.
The local hardware store fired up one of its Traeger Grills and collected donations throughout the month of September.
“Because we are locally owned and operated, we believe strongly in supporting the community,” said manager of retail operations Crystal Baker.
The Home Hardware team has donated well over $5,000 to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, a feat they celebrated in September.
The store then chose Meals on Wheels Penticton as their benefactor for their summer BBQ fundraiser, raising funds every Friday that same month.
“We just thought it would be great because you hear so much about kids who are hungry on the weekend and go to school on an empty stomach,” she said.
“We wanted to support something that was meaningful.”
The team originally fired up the Traeger grill to showcase merchandise and treat customers to a free sample, but decided earlier in the year to take the presentation one step further and begin collecting donations.
“We decided we do want to support different local foundations and different things in the community, so we will be collecting donations when we do our Traeger cooking,” Baker said, adding the store will then donate funds each month to a different organization.
“It’s great. It’s good to be able to cook on something that we sell in the store so people know about the product, but then support the community at the same time.”
Baker said there’s plans to take the fundraiser even further, offering cooking classes for children and adults.
