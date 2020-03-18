Interior Health is postponing elective and non-urgent surgeries, following directions from the
Ministry of Health.
Urgent and emergency surgeries will not be affected, IH said in a news release Wednesday
morning.
Patients with scheduled surgeries will be contacted by an IH booking clerk. Patients who will be
getting gastrointestinal and endoscopy procedures may be contacted by their surgeon's office.
Patients should wait to be contacted directly about their procedure, said IH.
"This is a necessary step to ensure we have enough hospital capacity for those affected by
COVID-19, should we see a rapid increase in demand like other countries have experienced,"
the release said.
Interior Health will advise patients when their procedure has been rebooked.