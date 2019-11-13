Fermenter, brewer, or distiller, the second annual Fortify conference is aimed at those in the business of creating products, by-products and business products related to brewing, fermenting, and distilling.
“This second event once again brings together those who produce craft beer, ciders, wine, or spirits for a day of education, collaboration, and networking,” said Sandra Oldfield of Elysian Projects, co-founder of the conference. “We have a great line-up of speakers and a packed trade show with a wide variety of vendors.”
Fortify is a one day of professional development for those in the drinks business, featuring presentations from industry professionals and experts on topics ranging from human resources, marketing and sales, finance, and much more. There will also be a series of quick “lightening talks” on innovative solutions for common challenges.
Speakers include Adrienne Stillman, director of narketing at Wine Direct; Geoff McIntyre of MNP, Pete Luckett of Nova Scotia’s Luckett Vineyard, Jennifer Sencar of B.C. Employment Standards and Chantal Keely of Farm Credit Canada.
Fortify was established to fill a need across industries for education, training and networking opportunities to help B.C.’s breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries affordably access business supports and tools.
Built into the agenda is time for attendees to visit the sold-out 7,100 square foot trade show with more than 50 booths, and registration includes breaks and lunch. At the end of the day, a social event will be hosted at Cannery Brewing.
The event takes place Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre. Fortify is coordinated by the Business Alliance for Artisan Fermenters and Distillers and builds on the wine industry roundtable, previously hosted by MNP LLP and Farm Credit Canada, who are the event’s foundational sponsors, along the B.C. provincial government’s Buy BC program.
Fortify runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeside. Pre-registration is required, as no registrations will be accepted at the door.
More details and online registration can be found here: https://fortifyconference.ca/.
