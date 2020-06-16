After first seeking a 20-year lease to anchor its operations, Coyote Cruises has agreed instead to float along on a five-year deal.
Council on Tuesday granted Coyote Cruises a five-year licence to use the city-owned facility at 215 Riverside Dr. from which it operates its Okanagan River tubing business.
Last year, the company asked the city for a 20-year lease that it said was needed to secure investments in the operation. However, it would have also required a lengthy public consultation process and, ultimately, public assent because 215 Riverside Dr. is dedicated park land.
Finance manager Jim Bauer told council Tuesday that although Coyote Cruises began a public consultation process that demonstrated support for a longer lease, the company apparently decided a five-year licence would be better.
“It will be more acceptable to the community, because they figure 20 years would be too long,” said Mayor John Vassilaki, who noted he doesn’t share that opinion.
“I think this is a better fit for the City of Penticton and I hope the community will see that.”
Coun. Judy Sentes said the five-year term should be enough to attract investors.
“A one-year lease or even a three-year lease, I’m not sure any lending institution would accept that,” said Sentes. “I think this is a good compromise.”
When council voted unanimously in favour of five years, it overrode the three-year term limit for such licences that’s contained in the Park Land Protection and Use Policy, which was created in 2018 in the wake of the Skaha Park fiasco.
The same policy also requires public assent for leases, but not licenses to use. However, the new deal did receive the blessing of council’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
Coyote Cruises’ new licence begins today. The company, which opens for the season June 27 and is owned by the Penticton Indian Band, will pay $4,400 annually under the terms of the deal. It paid about $4,700 annually in rent and taxes under the old arrangement.