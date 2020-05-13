Thanks to favourable spring weather, Summerland is looking “pretty good” on the flood front this year, according to a district staffer.
Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities, told council this week the snowpack in the Headwaters watershed was at 67% of normal as of May 1, while the Isintok watershed was at 112%
Johnson noted, however, the variability of those numbers from year to year. In 2019, there was no snow left in either watershed as of May 1, while in 2018, both watersheds were over 200% of normal.
“Luckily, so far in 2020, we’ve seen relatively mild temperatures, enough to create some decent melting n the watershed, and not a lot of precipitation on top of that,” said Johnson, who emphasized weather plays a major role in the timing of the spring freshet.
“So everything, so far, is looking pretty good.”