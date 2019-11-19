The student head count at Okanagan College is down slightly this fall compared to 2018.
A total of 8,164 students are enrolled at one of the five campuses or through the college’s distance learning program.
That’s down 0.4% from the 8,197 recorded in 2018, but above the 7,374 head count in 2017.
“Despite the slight decrease in total head counts, total course registrations have increased,” reads part of a report to be considered today by the college’s board of governors.
Students are taking a total of 32,833 courses this fall, up 3% from 2018.
Student enrolment may continue to dip slightly in the next few years as the total number of people graduating from Grade 12 in the area served by the college will fall slightly between 2020 and 2022, before beginning to rise again in 2023.
