Penticton Collision Centre has achieved special backing from a Canadian consumer advocacy group.
The body shop recently announced it has met the requirements of Certified Collision Care, a non-profit that ensures members maintain the right tools, equipment, training, and facilities necessary to repair vehicles according to the manufacturers’ specifications.
Only about 5% of body shops in Canada meet the requirements, according to Certified Collision Care.
"This certification supports our reputation for superior customer service serving our community,” Penticton Collision Care owner Douglas Lawrence said in a press release.
“We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.