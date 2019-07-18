Penticton wildlife artist Terry Isaac has died.
He passed away suddenly on Tuesday, according to a note sent out Thursday by Doris Kuehn, his gallery’s administrative manager.
“Terry was excited about his upcoming shows, workshops and paintings, as was obvious in his plans, conversations and inspirations,” wrote Kuehn.
“We will honor Terry by keeping his gallery open for the summer, continue to exhibit his work, as promised, and operate his store, at the gallery and online, to provide Terry's art to those who wish to own a piece of his artistic genius and legacy.”
A celebration of life is tentatively planned for August.
Isaac worked with Ducks Unlimited on an ongoing basis and taught workshops around North America. His work, which featured all kinds of animals, was known for its detail and interesting lighting, and appeared in galleries around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.