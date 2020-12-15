McKinney Place in Oliver had its first death from the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the care facility.
The woman is reported to be 78-year-old Evelyn Partridge, whose granddaughter spoke with CBC Radio, Tuesday.
She described her grandmother as the much-loved “matriarch” of the family, noting her health was fine Saturday but within 24 hours she was unable to speak.
“We are sad to report a COVID-19 related death in Interior Health of a resident in long-term care at McKinney Place in Oliver,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown in a statement, Tuesday.
“This has been our most challenging long-term care outbreak and we offer our condolences to the family and the caregivers. This is our seventh COVID-19 death in the Interior and we must all continue to do our part and follow the public health advice to protect our most vulnerable loved ones.”
Interior Health reported Monday there were 53 positive cases of COVID-19 at McKinney Place as of Monday — 38 residents and an additional 15 staff members — but no deaths.
Village by the Station Long-term Care Home in Penticton remains at four cases.