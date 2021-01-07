Three slots are left for this Saturday’s recording of a virtual talent show.
Performers will be under the stage lights at the Cawston Community Hall, and will be recorded with high-quality video and sound equipment equipment.
Slots are remaining for 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each is an hour long, to permit time for setup, but performances should run about 20 minutes.
The show is being staged by the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society. A compilation video of all the acts will be created and appear at a later date on the LSCCS website and Facebook page.
For more information or to schedule a slot, call Dave Cursons at 250-499-5417