Ridership on the Penticton-Kelowna transit route hit the ditch in the early months of the pandemic.
Data presented Thursday to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which operates the service, showed an average of 43 people were riding the route daily in February, but that fell to 23 in March and 16 in April, before rebounding to 19 in May.
The service offers four round-trips daily.
Ridership also plummeted on two other routes operated by the RDOS.
On the Okanagan Falls-Penticton run, average daily ridership fell from 33 in February to nine in May, and on the Osoyoos-Penticton buses it dropped from 35 to 13.
The bright spot was on the Naramata-Penticton route, which saw average daily ridership climb from 13 in February to 14 in May.