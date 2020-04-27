Approximately 5,200 homes and businesses in the Penticton area were without power Monday afternoon.
The outage, which hit around 3:30 p.m., affected about 4,000 customers of the City of Penticton’s power utility, and another 1,200 FortisBC customers in Naramata.
City spokesman Philip Cooper said the blackout arose from an outage at the Westminster substation, so customers were being switched over to the Carmi and Huth substations.
Cooper said the outage spanned from about Huth Avenue north to city limits, and from eastern to western city limits.
The power was back on in as little as an hour in some places, and full service was expected to be restored by 6 p.m.