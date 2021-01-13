The cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Big White Ski Resort has grown to 162 from 19 a week ago.
Of the known cases, 107 people live at Big White. The rest visited the resort sometime in November, December, or last week.
In a Tuesday news release, Interior Health said 133 people in the Big White cluster have recovered, and there are 29 active cases with people in self-isolation.
“The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White,” the IH bulletin says. “In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble, and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.”
Testing for COVID-19 at Big White will continue. The next update is scheduled for Friday.