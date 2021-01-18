A heavy police presence at a fender-bender outside Penticton Secondary School last week was triggered by reports of an impaired driver causing havoc on city roads.
Police were initially called around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 to a report of “an erratic driver who was observed driving very slowly, then quickly accelerating, almost colliding with on-coming vehicles as it travelled along Fairview Avenue,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Monday.
“As front-line officers combed the area, a witness, who was on the line with 911, reported the driver was now in front of the Penticton Secondary School. While the witness was directly behind the vehicle, the driver immediately reversed, ramming into their vehicle. Both occupants of the witness vehicle were able to get out of their car, suffering minor injuries.”
At least four police vehicles responded to the scene outside Pen-Hi.
The driver in question, a 28-year-old female, was taken into custody for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.